iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.06

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.06 and traded as low as $46.34. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF shares last traded at $46.67, with a volume of 178,872 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $266.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 249.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 169.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter worth about $244,000.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

