iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $31.63. 5,526,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,211,067. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $32.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1606 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

