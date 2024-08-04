iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $7.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $344.12. 1,467,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,450. The company has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

