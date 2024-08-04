iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.36. 2,321,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,819. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $184.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

