iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$15.56 and last traded at C$15.78. 513,263 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 344,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.86.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.35.
