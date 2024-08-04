Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.19. 201,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 354,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. Equities research analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

