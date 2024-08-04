ITT (NYSE:ITT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. ITT updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.650-5.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.65-5.90 EPS.

ITT Trading Down 6.8 %

ITT stock traded down $9.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.73. 568,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.30 and a 200-day moving average of $129.89. ITT has a 52-week low of $91.94 and a 52-week high of $149.65.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

