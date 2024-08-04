Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,023,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $164,899,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,241,000 after buying an additional 1,355,103 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,395,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $66,489,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.61. 1,166,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,542. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $125.07.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

