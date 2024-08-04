Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,789 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGC. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MGC stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.95. 83,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,225. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.28. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $145.94 and a 52 week high of $204.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.