Jackson Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,829,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,903,478,000 after purchasing an additional 278,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 818,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,449 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,019,000 after purchasing an additional 153,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $1,272,143,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.18.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock traded down $34.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $505.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,843,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,666. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $584.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $567.00. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.51 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total value of $722,213.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total value of $722,213.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.