Jackson Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,390,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,221,000 after buying an additional 22,492 shares during the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,562,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,345,653. The stock has a market cap of $291.78 billion, a PE ratio of 128.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.