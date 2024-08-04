Jackson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $7.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $353.62. 1,497,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.68 and a 200 day moving average of $348.82. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

