Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,496 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,496 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,817,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000.

RSPU stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.26. The company had a trading volume of 47,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,239. The company has a market capitalization of $278.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $56.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $64.33.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

