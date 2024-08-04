James River Group (JRVR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect James River Group to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $201.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect James River Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $7.79 on Friday. James River Group has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $294.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.57%.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on James River Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

