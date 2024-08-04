Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.41

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and traded as high as $18.56. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 545 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90.
Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter.
Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.
