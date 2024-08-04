John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $11,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBT. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 27,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,178,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.67 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 36.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

