Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.660-3.690 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.230-1.260 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE JCI traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.42. 10,348,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,278. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $75.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.69.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,048 shares of company stock worth $1,234,530 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

