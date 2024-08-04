Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $81.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.69.

NYSE JCI opened at $67.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,530 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

