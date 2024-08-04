Karin Hoeing Purchases 317 Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) insider Karin Hoeing bought 317 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,778 ($22.87) per share, with a total value of £5,636.26 ($7,250.14).

Smiths Group Price Performance

Shares of LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,711 ($22.01) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2,553.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,723.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,670.47. Smiths Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,517.50 ($19.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,791 ($23.04).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($28.04) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

