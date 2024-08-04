Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking stock traded down $336.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,328.13. The company had a trading volume of 801,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,833. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,872.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,690.67. The firm has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,144.32.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 237.46% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $37.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,039.73.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

