Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,686,000 after buying an additional 97,238 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 233,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 110,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KOF shares. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KOF traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.53. 76,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,362. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.8325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Articles

