Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $260,000 in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,558,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,800,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,807,000 after purchasing an additional 164,334 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,627,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 190,606 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,223,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,070,000 after purchasing an additional 764,500 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,681,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,849,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HST. Compass Point lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. 16,781,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,415,157. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 4.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

