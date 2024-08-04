Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Trading Up 5.5%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $91.80 and last traded at $91.80. Approximately 1,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.00.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.46.

Kerry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.