Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $84.45

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.45 and traded as high as $96.11. Kerry Group shares last traded at $96.10, with a volume of 11,811 shares.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

