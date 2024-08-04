Keynote Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,926 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. 110,703,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,132,552. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

