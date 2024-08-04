Keynote Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 24,899 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,143,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 124,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,993,520 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $284,146,717.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 948,077,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,520,401,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 56,538,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,399,367 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.58. 76,727,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,436,524. The company has a market capitalization of $291.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

