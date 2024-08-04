Keynote Financial Services LLC Invests $349,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 6.1 %

CCL traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.80. 44,420,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,713,284. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

