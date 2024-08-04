Keynote Financial Services LLC Invests $625,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,676.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,676.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,463 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE traded up $8.03 on Friday, hitting $193.79. 1,435,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.80. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.09.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

