Keynote Financial Services LLC Invests $76,000 in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,664,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Mama’s Creations from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target (up from $6.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Mama’s Creations Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAMA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. 333,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

