Keynote Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWBI. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,790,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at about $563,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,368,000 after buying an additional 92,985 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.79. 382,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $18.05.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $159.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 7.39%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $32,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,833.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

