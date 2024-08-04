Keystone Financial Services Sells 9,253 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Keystone Financial Services cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,253 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 295,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,006,000 after acquiring an additional 17,246 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.28. 91,912,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,384,457. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.60.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.