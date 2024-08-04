Keystone Financial Services Takes $13.28 Million Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Keystone Financial Services purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 299,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,284,000. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF makes up 5.8% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $537,000. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,422,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,604,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,487,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DYNF traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 677,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $44.41.

About BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.