Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67), Zacks reports. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kilroy Realty updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.210-4.310 EPS.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Kilroy Realty stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,524. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kilroy Realty

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,866.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.