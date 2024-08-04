Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Kimco Realty updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.620 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.60-$1.62 EPS.
Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of KIM stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,591,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,856. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51.
Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.14%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on KIM
About Kimco Realty
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kimco Realty
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.