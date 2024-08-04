Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KIM. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

NYSE KIM opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 44,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Kimco Realty by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 184,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 371,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 22,982 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,143,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 58,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

