Kings Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Kings Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JKPTF – Get Free Report) were down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 522% from the average daily volume of 1,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Kings Entertainment Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.
Kings Entertainment Group Company Profile
Kings Entertainment Group Inc provides lottery, casino, and sportsbook gambling services online. It offers its services under the LottoKings and WinTrillions brand names. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kings Entertainment Group
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Kings Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kings Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.