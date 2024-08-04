KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $11.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.62. 7,437,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,407. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.01. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $128.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,554,644 shares of company stock worth $1,725,355,039 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

