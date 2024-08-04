KOK Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $281,049.89 and approximately $68,461.44 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 55% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00058185 USD and is down -5.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $66,514.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

