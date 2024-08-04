Konnect (KCT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.48 Million

Konnect (KCT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Konnect has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $73,008.29 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Konnect has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Konnect token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000134 BTC.
About Konnect
Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,217,000,010 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct.
Buying and Selling Konnect
