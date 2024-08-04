Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.010-3.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kraft Heinz also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.01-$3.07 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.58.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,882,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.