Kujira 24 Hour Volume Reaches $830,493.76 (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000571 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 66.4% against the dollar. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $36.27 million and $830,493.76 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.network.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 0.35532647 USD and is down -19.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,863,927.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”



