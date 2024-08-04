Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion.
Kyocera Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Kyocera stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 46,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,923. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.30. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.
About Kyocera
