Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion.

Shares of Kyocera stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 46,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,923. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.30. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

