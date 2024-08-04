Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Shares Down 0.1%

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $22.03. 2,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 7,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets; iron ore concentrate; and seaborne iron ore pellets.

