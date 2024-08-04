Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSTR. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.73.

Shares of LSTR opened at $184.59 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $203.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.84 and its 200-day moving average is $184.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 20.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,812,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,586,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,024,000 after purchasing an additional 224,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 555,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

