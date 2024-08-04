Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $149.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.17.

A number of research firms have commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Leidos from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Activity at Leidos

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 251.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $145.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Leidos has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $155.45.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

