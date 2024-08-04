LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for LendingClub in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LendingClub’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

LendingClub Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $12.87.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.03 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 3.41%. LendingClub’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in LendingClub by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,519 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in LendingClub by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in LendingClub by 617.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 265,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 228,684 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in LendingClub by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 221,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LendingClub by 363.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In other news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $36,257.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.