Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Trading Down 10.4% This Week

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,911.04 or 0.04794405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion and $64.68 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,826,833 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,856,094.16152636. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,966.7910328 USD and is down -6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $224,097,113.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

