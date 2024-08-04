LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.64

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.64 and traded as high as $8.57. LifeVantage shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 77,470 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $106.05 million, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $48.25 million for the quarter.
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.
