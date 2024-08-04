LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.64

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.64 and traded as high as $8.57. LifeVantage shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 77,470 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.05 million, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $48.25 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LifeVantage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

