LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of LPTH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 310,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

