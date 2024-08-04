Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lightspeed Commerce updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LSPD traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.92. 1,766,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.19.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.